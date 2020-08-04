Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia eases land border restrictions for trucks from GCC states

The Saudi Customs relaxed on Tuesday the coronavirus measures and restrictions for the movement of trucks coming from other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

All trucks carrying goods into Saudi Arabia will be allowed to enter through the Kingdom’s land ports, SPA reported, citing a circular issued by Saudi Customs to officials of all entry points.

The only condition for entry is subjecting drivers to a coronavirus medical check-up.

The move is the latest of measures to ease the COVID-19 measures in the Kingdom, as a recommendation by the Council of Political and Security Affairs was approved by authorities.

On March 7, Saudi Arabia had announced that land crossing with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Bahrain will be limited to commercial trucks only and arrivals from the three countries would be temporarily restricted to entry through airports, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

