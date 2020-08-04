Coronavirus: UAE holds first in person cabinet meeting, approves economic initiatives

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai chaired on Monday an in person Cabinet meeting for the first time after holding previous meetings virtually as a coronavirus precaution.

He said that the Cabinet would be returning to work in August instead of September as previously scheduled due to “exceptional circumstances,” state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced that the Cabinet approved 33 new initiatives: “We approved 33 initiatives to support the economic sectors and to vitalize business activities until the end of 21. The aim is to create a flexible economic environment, which encourages investment in the sectors of the future and stimulates them with new ideas.”

He added: “We restructured a number of councils and issued new appointments. We discussed the government’s structure for the upcoming period and the most important new changes to keep pace with the priorities of the next stage.”

The Ministerial Development Council was restructured and will be headed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Public Budget Committee was formed and will be headed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed al-Zeyoud, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, was tasked with “retaining and attracting talent,” and Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul al-Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, was tasked with the role of “boosting the tourism industry.”

The UAE had restructured early July its government to allow more agile decision making in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, merging government entities and appointing new economy and industry ministers.

