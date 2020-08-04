Coronavirus: UAE's Emirates relaxes COVID-19 testing travel restrictions for Dubai

Dubai has expanded the number of recognized coronavirus PCR test facilities abroad that travelers can obtain a COVID-19 test from before entering the emirate, according to new guidelines from Emirates airline.

All passengers entering Dubai must present a negative COVID-19 test that has been taken within the past 96 hours, including tourists, residents and citizens, as well as those transiting through the airport.

In India alone, there are now 1,180 recognized government and private laboratories under the relaxed regulations. For travelers from the UK and the US, a test may be taken at any registered clinic or lab. In Oman, a test can be acquired at any government health center or private hospital.

It is unclear whether the new Emirates guidelines apply for travelers arriving in emirates other than Dubai.

Previously, the list of testing facilities was more limited, but now, Emirates says that travelers from some countries may take a test at any registered lab or clinic in the country of origin.

General view of the exterior of the Dubai mall after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open. (Reuters)

Travelers from 29 countries are required to take a test before boarding and also on arrival in the Emirates.

However, children under the age of 12 or with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from testing. For passengers who take a PCR test on arrival, they must self-isolate until they receive their results.

“All other passengers can take a COVID-19 PCR test 96 hours before their flight and carry their printed negative test certificate with them when they travel,” read the Emirates website last week.

For answers on the cost of the test, what documents are required, and information on appointment booking, read Al Arabiya English’s guide on the new requirements.

The 37 countries with recognized laboratories, according to the new information from Emirates, include:

Afghanistan

Argentina

Australia

Bahrain

Bangladesh

The Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Ethiopia

France

Ghana

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Ivory Coast

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Malaysia

Mexico

Nigeria

Oman

Pakistan

The Philippines

Poland

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

South Africa

Sudan

Tanzania

Tunisia

Turkey

UK

US

Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 14:42 - GMT 11:42