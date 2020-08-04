Iran reports 212 new coronavirus deaths, 2,751 infections

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rose by 212 in the past 24 hours to 17,617, a health ministry official said on Tuesday.

With 2,751 new infections, the total number of infections in Iran reached 314,786, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

Authorities in Iran have divided the country into white, yellow, and red zones, depending on the severity of the coronavirus crisis. Red zones are deemed “high-risk.”

Lari said that 170 Iranian cities are currently classified as red zones.

She added that 101 other cities are in a “state of alert.”

There is scepticism from both within and outside Iran about the official coronavirus figures in the country.

Iran has massively underreported its coronavirus death toll, according to a BBC report published this week. The report alleges that the number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran was almost triple that of the official death toll by the second half of July.

Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 14:27 - GMT 11:27