Kuwait reports 475 new coronavirus cases, four virus-related deaths

Kuwait reported on Tuesday 475 new coronavirus infections, four virus-related deaths, and 587 recoveries, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases receiving treatment in the Gulf country stands at 7,983, 131 of whom are serious cases.

Around 514,051 tests have been conducted in Kuwait since the beginning of the pandemic, while the country has announced 68,774 infections in the same period. The total death toll has reached 465 with the newly reported deaths.

