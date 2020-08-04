UAE reports zero coronavirus deaths for fourth day, 198 infections

The UAE reported on Tuesday zero coronavirus deaths for the fourth day in a row, along with 189 new infections and 227 recoveries.
The Gulf country also reported that it has conducted 29,398 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.
The total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the country has reached 55,090, while the total number of deaths remains at 351.
The country has recorded 61,352 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Subtracting the recoveries and deaths leaves the UAE with 5,911 active cases.
