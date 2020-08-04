UAE to accept COVID-19 test results from all accredited labs around the world

The UAE announced the expansion of approval of COVID-19 tests to include all laboratories accredited by governments from around the world, confirmed the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship on Tuesday.



Previously, the list of testing facilities was more limited, but now with the new guidelines announced, travelers may obtain a COVID-19 test at any registered lab or clinic in the country of origin from before entering the UAE.

On Monday, Emirates airline had announced the relaxed guideline that all passengers Dubai must present a negative COVID-19 test that has been taken within the past 96 hours. This includes tourists, residents and citizens, as well as those transiting through the airport.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announce the expansion of approval of #Covid19 tests to include all laboratories accredited by governments from around the world. pic.twitter.com/7jsW9HVyNR — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 4, 2020

In India alone, there are now 1,180 recognized government and private laboratories under the relaxed regulations. For travelers from the UK and the US, a test may be taken at any registered clinic or lab.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 23:08 - GMT 20:08