UAE to accept COVID-19 test results from all accredited labs around the world

The UAE announced the expansion of approval of COVID-19 tests to include all laboratories accredited by governments from around the world, confirmed the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship on Tuesday.
Previously, the list of testing facilities was more limited, but now with the new guidelines announced, travelers may obtain a COVID-19 test at any registered lab or clinic in the country of origin from before entering the UAE.
SHOW MORE
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announce the expansion of approval of #Covid19 tests to include all laboratories accredited by governments from around the world. pic.twitter.com/7jsW9HVyNR— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 4, 2020