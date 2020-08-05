Coronavirus: Kuwait reports three deaths, 651 new cases

Kuwait reported on Wednesday three coronavirus-related deaths, 651 new cases, and 580 recoveries, according to the country’s ministry of health.

The total number of cases receiving treatment in the Gulf country has reached 8,051, 128 of whom are serious cases that need intensive care.

The virus-related death toll is now 468 in Kuwait.

In the past 24 hours, Kuwait has conducted 4,550 new tests, bringing the total to 518,601.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69,425 have been infected with coronavirus in the country, but 60,906 have recovered.

