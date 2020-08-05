Coronavirus: Qatar reports one new death, 267 new cases

Qatar reported 267 new cases of coronavirus and one virus-related death on Wednesday, the ministry of health announced.
The ministry also reported 285 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with 108,539 recoveries to date.
There are 3,088 active cases in the country, and there have been 111,805 reported to date.
Earlier this week, Qatar implemented new quarantine policies for travelers entering the Gulf country as it continues to lift coronavirus restrictions.
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 15:00 - GMT 12:00