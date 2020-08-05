Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 infections, 35 deaths

The Saudi Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 1,342 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 281,435 cases, including 34,763 active cases undergoing treatment.



Of these, there are 1,983 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, according to Saudi Press Agency, SPA.



The Ministry of Health added that 35 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities, at 2,984.

On the other hand, as many as 1,635 cases have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 243,688.





Worldwide cases cross 18.3 million, death toll at 692,854

Meanwhile, more than 18.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 692,854 have died, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 00:44 - GMT 21:44