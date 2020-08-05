UAE exempts volunteers of inactivated vaccine trial from other COVID tests

The UAE has exempted volunteers of the Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials from any other COVID-19 tests outside the trial’s framework.
This was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in coordination with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi.
UAE launches phase 3 clinical trial of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine. (Supplied)
The decision was made to ensure that volunteers follow the required procedures during all phases of the trial.
ALHOSN UAE is the official Emirati application for COVID-19 testing and is the outcome of a cooperation between the ministry and local health authorities.
