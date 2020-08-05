UAE exempts volunteers of inactivated vaccine trial from other COVID tests

The UAE has exempted volunteers of the Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials from any other COVID-19 tests outside the trial’s framework.



This was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in coordination with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi.

The exempted volunteers are required to install the ALHOSN app on their smartphones so that they can be identified and thereby benefit from the exemption, according the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The volunteers of the third phase of trials, which began last month in Abu Dhabi, will be given two doses of the vaccine and monitored remotely via phone calls to monitor their health situation and assess the effectiveness of the vaccine over a 49-day period.

The decision was made to ensure that volunteers follow the required procedures during all phases of the trial.





ALHOSN UAE is the official Emirati application for COVID-19 testing and is the outcome of a cooperation between the ministry and local health authorities.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 22:35 - GMT 19:35