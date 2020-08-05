UAE reports two coronavirus deaths, 254 new infections

The UAE reported on Wednesday two coronavirus deaths, along with 254 new infections and 295 recoveries.



The Gulf country also reported that its Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has conducted 43,369 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry in a statement stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.





The total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE is now 61,606, and the total number of recoveries is at 55,385, while the death toll at 353.

Call to adhere to health safety precautions



According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.



While it expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, the Ministry called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and maintain physical distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

Meanwhile, more than 18.61 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 700,934 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

