Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, 1,775 recoveries

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,402 new coronavirus cases and 1,775 recoveries over the past 24 hours, in addition to 35 fatalities, the health ministry spokesman announced on Thursday.
The Kingdom has administered 3,635,705 total COVID-19 tests as of August 6 and the health ministry continues expanding its testing efforts, spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said during a press conference.
He also announced that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 284,226 as recoveries climbed to 247,089. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 3,055 as of August 6.
Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 16:01 - GMT 13:01