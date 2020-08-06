Coronavirus: UAE reports 239 new cases, one death

The United Arab Emirates reported 239 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with one new COVID-19 related death.

The UAE Ministry of Health also confirmed 354 new recoveries, totaling 55,739 recovered cases.

The country has recorded 61,845 cases since the pandemic began, with a total of 354 deaths.

Also on Thursday UAE Health Minister and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al Owais announced there has been a 30 percent increase in new coronavirus cases among UAE citizens during the last period, according to state news agency WAM.

He said some citizens have “become lax in following prevention measures and not adhering to safety and physical distancing rules in gatherings and during social visits,” WAM reported.

Members of medical staff wearing protective equipment work during testing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

On Monday the UAE announced it has conducted five million COVID-19 tests, a feat that Al Owais said has contributed greatly to the country’s success in containing the virus.

A June study by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group ranked the United Arab Emirates third in the world for monitoring and detection of COVID-19, following Singapore and Israel respectively.

The UAE ranked second in emergency preparedness for the pandemic, following China, according to Deep Knowledge’s COVID-19 Regional Safety Assessment.

The assessment also designated the UAE in its “Tier 1” category, which consists of 20 regions that ranked highest in its index “in terms of regional safety and stability” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 19:29 - GMT 16:29