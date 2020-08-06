Coronavirus: White House experts warn of ‘trouble ahead’ for US cities

White House health experts are warning of an uptick in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in US cities including Boston, Chicago and Washington, urging local leaders to maintain health safety measures to avoid a surge.

“This is a predictor of trouble ahead,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday.

Fauci was asked on CNN about comments made by his White House coronavirus task force colleague, Dr. Deborah Birx, identifying new areas of concern in major cities, even as authorities see encouraging signs across the South.

Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a “very high level,” as well as Kansas City, Portland, Omaha and California’s Central Valley, Birx told state and local officials in a telephone call Wednesday. A recording of the call was obtained by the journalism nonprofit Center for Public Integrity.

White House data shows small increases in the percentage of positive COVID-10 tests in Chicago, Boston and Detroit and those places need to “get on top of it,” Birx said.

Even in cities and states where most people are doing things right, Fauci said, a segment of people not wearing masks or following social distancing remains vulnerable to infection and can keep the virus smoldering in US communities.

“Unless everybody pulls together, and gets the level way down over baseline, we’re going to continue to see these kind of increases that Dr. Birx was talking about in several of those cities,” Fauci said.

White House coronavirus experts have in recent days sent regular warnings to cities and states not to relax anti-coronavirus measures too much before the virus is under sufficient control.

In this file photo a “Mask Required” sign is seen outside ‘Les Enfants Terribles’ hair salon and barber shop amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (AFP)

On average, 1,000 people are dying each day nationwide from COVID-19.

The US death toll is now over 157,000, with 4.8 million known cases.

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 17:20 - GMT 14:20