Coronavirus cases globally cross 18.88 million, death toll at 708,236

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 708,236 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 18,843,580 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 11,159,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 6,863 new deaths and 262,116 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,437 new deaths, followed by United States with 1,262 and India with 904.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 158,268 deaths from 4,824,175 cases. At least 1,577,851 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 97,256 deaths from 2,859,073 cases, Mexico with 49,698 deaths from 456,100 cases, United Kingdom with 46,364 deaths from 307,184 cases, and India with 40,699 deaths from 1,964,536 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the UK at 68, Peru 61, Spain 61, and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,528 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,057 recoveries.

Europe overall has 212,023 deaths from 3,279,050 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 209,934 deaths from 5,213,592 infections, the United States and Canada 167,264 deaths from 4,942,213 cases.

Asia reported 68,070 deaths from 3,184,253 cases, the Middle East 29,022 deaths from 1,206,747 cases, Africa 21,636 deaths from 996,009 cases, and Oceania 287 deaths from 21,725 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

