Lebanon records highest single day coronavirus cases tally after Beirut explosion

Lebanon recorded 255 coronavirus cases Thursday – its highest single-day infection tally – after a monstrous blast upended a planned lockdown and sent thousands streaming into overflowing hospitals, already struggling to cope.

The health ministry figures were reported by the state-run National News Agency, which also announced two new deaths.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

They bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Lebanon to 4,604, including 70 deaths since the outbreak first began in February.

The pandemic has compounded the woes of a crisis-hit country reeling from a massive explosion that killed more than 130 people, wounded at least 5,000 and left an estimated 300,000 homeless.

Tuesday's blast meant many people forgot about their face masks as they crammed into vehicles, sometimes riding with strangers, en route to hospitals which were also damaged by the explosion.

Lebanon's hospitals were – for the first time in months – overwhelmed with cases other than COVID-19, with some having to turn away the wounded because they were already full.

Since the explosion, people have crowded into the hardest hit districts to inspect their damaged homes and businesses, or as volunteers in cleanup efforts.

The blast forced authorities to suspend a lockdown that was supposed to last until August 10.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Cost of damages to exceed $5 billion, Beirut governor reveals as Lebanon grieves

US military sending aid to help Lebanese people recover after Beirut explosions

Beirut explosion death toll rises to at least 137 and 5,000 injured: Ministry

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 20:45 - GMT 17:45