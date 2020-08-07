Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia sees steady increase of 1,567 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia has confirmed a steady increase of 1,567 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 285,793 on Friday, according to the health ministry.

Majority of the new cases were detected in the Eastern governorate. Mecca had the second highest number of new cases with 268 followed by Asir with 259.



The death toll also increased to 3,093 after 38 fatalities were recorded.



Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 248,948 after 1,859 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

Last Update: Friday, 07 August 2020 KSA 15:50 - GMT 12:50