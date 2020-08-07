Coronavirus: UAE detects 216 new COVID-19 cases, confirms 276 recoveries

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 216 new coronavirus cases after conducting 61,978 tests over the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported on Friday.
On Thursday, UAE Health Minister Abdul Rahman Al Owais announced there had been a 30 percent increase in new coronavirus cases among UAE citizens during the last few days, according to state news agency WAM.
He said some citizens have “become lax in following prevention measures and not adhering to safety and physical distancing rules in gatherings and during social visits,” WAM reported.
Last Update: Friday, 07 August 2020 KSA 15:06 - GMT 12:06