Coronavirus: Oman records 290 new COVID-19, over 200 in Omani citizens

Oman records 290 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the majority of which were detected in Omani citizens, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 81,357, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.
Fifty-nine non-Omani expatriates and 231 Omani citizens had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Seven people died due to complications caused by the virus, which brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 509.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Oman rose to 73,481 after 1,218 people recovered from the coronavirus.
Oman has advised all citizens and residents to avoid family visits, stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and to maintain a two-meter distance between each other at all times. Face masks have also been mandated.
