Coronavirus: UAE detects 239 new COVID-19 cases after conducting over 63,000 tests

The UAE detected 239 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting 63,792 tests, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 62,300, the Ministry of Health and Prevention anounced on Saturday.
No new deaths were reported, the ministry added. The virus-related death toll in the country currently stands at 356.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 56,245 after 230 people had recovered from the coronavirus.
The UAE's Health Minister and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al Owais said on thursday that there has been a 30 percent increase in new coronavirus cases among UAE citizens during the last few days, according to state news agency WAM.
He said some citizens have “become lax in following prevention measures and not adhering to safety and physical distancing rules in gatherings and during social visits,” WAM reported.
Al Arabiya English's Emily Judd contributed to this report.
Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 13:21 - GMT 10:21