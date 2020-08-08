Coronavirus infections cross 19.4 mln worldwide, based on official figures

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 721,902 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.



At least 19,419,370 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 11,514,500 are now considered recovered.



The numbers, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases. On Friday, 6,106 new deaths and 271,069 new cases were recorded worldwide.



Based on latest reports, the countries with the most deaths were Brazil with 1,079, followed by United States with 1,062, and India with 933.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 161,358 deaths from 4,942,008 cases. At least 1,623,870 people have been declared recovered.



After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 99,572 deaths from 2,962,442 cases, Mexico with 51,311 deaths from 469,407 cases, United Kingdom with 46,511 deaths from 309,005 cases, and India with 42,518 deaths from 2,088,611 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom (69), Peru 63, Spain 61, and Italy 58.



China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,596 cases (31 new since Thursday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 79,123 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 215,859 deaths from 5,412,752 cases, Europe 212,794 fatalities from 3,324,721 infections, the United States and Canada 170,362 from 5,060,783 cases, Asia 70,515 from 3,347,655 cases, Middle East 29,570 from 1,228,429 cases, Africa 22,491 from 1,022,418 cases, and Oceania 311 from 22,618 cases.



As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 15:22 - GMT 12:22