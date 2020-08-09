Coronavirus: Kuwait reports four deaths, 514 new cases

Kuwait reported on Wednesday four coronavirus-related deaths, 514 new cases, and 713 recoveries, according to the country’s ministry of health.
The total number of cases receiving treatment in the Gulf country has reached 7,716, 115 of whom are serious cases that need intensive care.
For all the latest coronavirus updates, visit our dedicated page.
The virus-related death toll is now 478 in Kuwait.
In the past 24 hours, Kuwait has conducted 3,223 new tests, bringing the total to 532,353.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 71,713 have been infected with coronavirus in the country, but 63,519 have recovered.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 14:53 - GMT 11:53