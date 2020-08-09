Coronavirus: Qatar reports two new deaths, 297 new cases

Qatar reported 297 new cases of coronavirus and two virus-related death on Sunday, the ministry of health announced.
The ministry also reported 271 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with 109,709 recoveries to date.
There are 3,054 active cases in the country. Out of the total active cases, 418 patients are currently under acute hospital care receiving treatment and 80 people currently in ICU.
Earlier this week, Qatar implemented new quarantine policies for travelers entering the Gulf country as it continues to lift coronavirus restrictions.
