Coronavirus: UAE detects 225 new COVID-19 cases, 323 recoveries

General view of the exterior of the Dubai mall. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 09 August 2020
The UAE detects 225 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 60,000 tests, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 62,525, the Minister of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries rose to 56,568 after 323 people recovered from COVID-19 after receiving treatment, the ministry added.

One person died due to complications causes by the virus, which raises the coronavirus-death toll in the country to 357.

Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 13:37 - GMT 10:37

