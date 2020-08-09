Coronavirus: UAE detects 225 new COVID-19 cases, 323 recoveries

The UAE detects 225 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 60,000 tests, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 62,525, the Minister of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 13:37 - GMT 10:37