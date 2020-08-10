Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi border run eased by four new COVID-19 laser testing centers

Four new rapid COVID-19 testing facilities have opened up across the United Arab Emirates and are offering tests for 50 dirhams ($13.60), local media reported on Sunday.
The new centers are aimed at facilitating residents and citizens’ entry into the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which since May has required a valid negative COVID-19 test.
Two of facilities were set up in Dubai, one in Fujairah, and the forth in Ras al-Khaimah.
Unlike the results of the PCR swab test offered in clinics and hospitals around the country, which take a minimum of 24 hours to come out, the rapid laser test produces results within five minutes.
The tests are valid for 48 hours, and all those who test negative will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi.
If a person’s results come back positive, then they must undergo a PCR test and self-isolate at home until they receive the results from the PCR test.
Only individuals above the age of 12 will be allowed to undergo the laser test.
