Coronavirus: India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has COVID-19

India's former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Mukherjee, who led the country from 2012 to 2017, made the announcement in a tweet.
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee," he tweeted.
India's Interior Minister Amit Shah previously also tested positive for the virus.
India has been among the countries hit worst by coronavirus, with speculation that the official numbers are far lower than the reality.
