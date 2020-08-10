Coronavirus: India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has COVID-19

India's former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Mukherjee, who led the country from 2012 to 2017, made the announcement in a tweet.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee