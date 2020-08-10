Coronavirus: India detects over 62,000 new cases in 24 hours as death toll rises

India has registered a record 1,007 fatalities in the past 24 hours as fresh coronavirus infections surged by another 62,064 cases.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The Health Ministry says the total fatalities touched 44,386 on Monday.
The number of positive cases reported so far are 2,215,074. At least 634,935 patients were still undergoing treatment.
India has recorded more than 60,000 cases of the virus daily in the last four days and more infections than any other country in the world for six consecutive days. It has averaged around 50,000 new cases a day since mid-June.
Infections in India remain concentrated in 10 states that contribute nearly 80 percent of the new cases.
India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. It has the fifth-most deaths but its fatality rate of about 2 percent is far lower than the top two hardest-hit countries.
Read more:
Coronavirus: India’s health workers call for better protection after 196 doctors die
Blaze kills at least 10 in south Indian city coronavirus quarantine center
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 10 August 2020 KSA 10:12 - GMT 07:12