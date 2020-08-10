Coronavirus: Looking to travel from the Middle East? Here’s where you can go 

The coronavirus pandemic has put the world on a standstill since it first broke out in early January.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Flights have been disrupted for months as a precautionary measure and thousands have cancelled travel plans for the year.

But some countries have begun slowly lifting travel restrictions and welcoming back tourists, while still enforcing strict regulations.

Also read: Tourism amid coronavirus: Which countries lifted, eased or kept travel restrictions?

Here are some countries tourists can travel to from the Middle East:

Spain

Spain was one of the most hard-hit countries by the deadly COVID-19 virus. However, after imposing strict restrictions early on, the country has managed to control the outbreak.

Residents of the Middle East can travel to Barcelona and Madrid through Dubai-carrier Emirates.

Tourists and locals gather at a lookout point, with a view of the city of Barcelona . (Reuters)

Seychelles

As of August 1, the popular travel destination off the coast of eastern Africa began welcoming travelers from the United Arab Emirates.

Passengers arriving from the UAE will only need to carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test to enter the country.

Dubai

Dubai began welcoming tourists to the country starting from July 7 given that they provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

The test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before their departure.

Read more:

UAE to accept COVID-19 test results from all accredited labs around the world

Coronavirus: Tips for UAE residents planning an August holiday amid COVID-19

Once passengers arrive in the city, they may be asked to take another test at the airport and will have to quarantine at their hotel until the results come back.

Tourists wear protective face masks as they walk at the Grand Souq in old Dubai. (Reuters)

Egypt

Egypt began welcoming tourists in May but has advised foreigners to follow preventative measures when visiting the country.

All travelers will be required to carry a negative PCR test upon their arrival in Egypt starting from August 15.

The tests will only be valid for a maximum of 72 hours before their departure.

Also read: Coronavirus: Egypt reopens churches after being closed for over four months

Greece

Greece reopened its main airports in mid-June for foreign travelers after imposing a three-month lockdown.

Passengers will be tested at random upon their arrival and have been asked to adhere to precautionary measures at all times.

Tourists take a picture in front of the temple of the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens. (Reuters)

WHO travel advice

The World Health Organization (WHO) had on June 30 published a list of advice and recommendations for governments and individuals to follow as travel restrictions began to ease.

Travelers should regularly wash their hands, maintain a physical distance from others, and use a face mask, the WHO said.

Those who have underlying health conditions or are sick are advised to postpone their travel plans to avoid infection, the WHO added.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 07:45 - GMT 04:45