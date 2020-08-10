Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 1,439 COVID-19 recoveries, 1,257 new cases

Saudi Arabia detected 1,257 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 289,947, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.
The capital Riyadh recorded only 88 new cases, while Dammam recorded 65, and Jeddah recorded 52. The other new infections were detected in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.
Thirty-two people died due to complications caused by the virus, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 3,199.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 253,478 after 1,439 people recovered in the last 24 hours.
The slight rise can be linked to people attending large gatherings and failing to adhere to social distancing measures, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Sunday.
However, there is no specific virus hotspot in the Kingdom since most people have been following preventative measures, he added.
