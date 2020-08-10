Coronavirus: UAE announces 179 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

The United Arab Emirates has detected 179 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of COVID-19 62,704, and zero deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases currently receiving treatment in the UAE is 5,581, according to UAE government spokesperson Dr. Omar al-Hammadi.

Authorities also announced that 198 patients have recovered on Monday, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 56,766.

The spokesman answered a series of questions during the weekly briefing on Monday, where he revealed that the increase in cases of 30 percent during the last period is due to “social visits and not following the preventive measures.”

Al-Hammadi stressed that the authorities are monitoring all the variables related to the numbers of cases across various nationalities in the country on a daily basis, stressing that the increase in the number of infections among citizens has been announced after “this worrying indicator has been monitored, in order to preserve the health and safety of everyone.”

Last Update: Monday, 10 August 2020 KSA 21:28 - GMT 18:28