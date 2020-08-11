Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,521 new COVID-19 cases in steady increase

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,521 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 291,468 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 101 were detected in the city of Riyadh, while 88 were in Mecca and 75 in Dammam.

The health ministry also reported that 1,640 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus had recovered, raising the total to 255,118, which makes up nearly 88 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 3,233 with 34 new fatalities recorded.





