Coronavirus: UAE extends deadline for holders of expired entry permits, visas

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates announced its decision to extend the deadline for holders of expired entry permits and visas by one month from August 11, according to a statement.

The statement from the UAE’ Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, said the decision will enable them to leave the country and exempt them from all resulting fines.

“The authority’s decision is part of the national initiatives launched by the UAE and is in implementation of the UAE Cabinet’s related decisions and regulations of entry and residency of foreigners,” according to a statement published on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“The ICA urged those eligible to leave the country within the set deadline, which will help facilitate their return to the UAE,” the statement added.

The United Arab Emirates detected on Monday 179 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of COVID-19 62,704, and zero deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases currently receiving treatment in the UAE is 5,581, according to UAE government spokesperson Dr. Omar al-Hammadi.

