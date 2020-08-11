UAE reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, one death, recoveries at 56,961

The United Arab Emirates has reported 262 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 62,966 on Thursday, according to the health ministry.
The new cases were detected after an additional 64,110 tests were conducted.
The total number of recoveries in the UAE has reached 56,961 after 195 patients having recovered over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 358 after one individual died due to COVID-19 complications.
Read more:
Mouthwash use could prevent COVID-19 spread, scientists find
Russia approves COVID-19 vaccine, first in the world, Putin says
Iran closes newspaper after expert questions coronavirus numbers
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 13:51 - GMT 10:51