Coronavirus: UK records highest daily total COVID-19 cases since June 21 at 1,148

The United Kingdom reported 1,148 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily total since June 21.

The cumulative total of UK cases stood at 312,789, government data showed.

It was only the second time since June that the daily total of new confirmed cases topped the 1,000 mark. The previous instance was on Sunday, when the daily figure was 1,062.

The UK authorities stopped publishing daily updates on the number of deaths from COVID-19 on July 17 due to a review of the way the statistics were being reported, which has yet to conclude.

More than 46,000 people have died of the disease in the United Kingdom, the highest toll in Europe.

In another development, the World Health Organization has not received enough information on the Russian COVID-19 vaccine to evaluate it, the assistant director of its regional branch, the Pan American Health Organization, Jarbas Barbosa,said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.

