Coronavirus: UK retailer Debenhams confirms it is cutting 2,500 jobs

Struggling British departmentstore Debenhams is to cut 2,500 jobs, saying it had to align itsstore costs with realistic trading expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations."



The latest job cuts were first reported by The Sun.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 KSA 14:48 - GMT 11:48