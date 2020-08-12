CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, 2,151 recoveries

A Saudi man wearing a protective face mask performs the Friday prayers inside the Al-Rajhi Mosque, after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 12 August 2020
Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,569 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 293,037, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

Of the new cases 78 were detected in the capital Riyadh, 75 in the city of Hail and 68 in Mecca.

The health ministry also confirmed that 2,151 who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total of recoveries to 257,269.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 3,269 with 36 new fatalities recorded.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 August 2020 KSA 15:46 - GMT 12:46

