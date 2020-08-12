Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, 2,151 recoveries

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,569 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 293,037, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.
Of the new cases 78 were detected in the capital Riyadh, 75 in the city of Hail and 68 in Mecca.
The health ministry also confirmed that 2,151 who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total of recoveries to 257,269.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 3,269 with 36 new fatalities recorded.
