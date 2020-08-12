Coronavirus: US CDC reports 5,064,171 COVID-19 cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 5,064,171 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 40,522 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 565 to 162,407.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 10 versus its previous report a day earlier.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, a new study by Yale University showed that for American universities to safely reopen in the fall, all students on campus must be tested for the coronavirus at least every two to three days.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 August 2020 KSA 00:00 - GMT 21:00