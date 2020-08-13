CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait reports no new deaths, 701 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Kuwaitis wearing face masks walk inside the re-opened Avenues Mall. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Thursday 13 August 2020
Text size A A A

Kuwait reported no news deaths but 701 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 74,486, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The virus-related death toll currently stands at 489.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country rose to 66,099 after 648 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Only 118 COVID-19 cases are in serious condition, the ministry said.

Kuwait resumed operations at its international airport on August 1, but has banned flights to some countries including Iran, Egypt, India, and Bangladesh.

Read more:

Coronavirus: COVID-19 antibody drugs tested for patient treatment

Coronavirus: Vaping linked to COVID-19 infection risk in young adults, teenagers

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top