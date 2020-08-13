Coronavirus: Kuwait reports no new deaths, 701 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Kuwait reported no news deaths but 701 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 74,486, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 701 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 648 حالة شفاء، و لم يتم تسجل أي حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 74,486 حالة pic.twitter.com/qmJWokBpuI— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) August 13, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17