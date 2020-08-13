Coronavirus: Trump says government will provide 125 million masks to US schools

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday released eight recommendations for reopening US schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, including that masks be used when social distancing is not possible.
Trump said at a White House press briefing that the federal government would provide 125 million reusable masks to school districts around the country.
For American universities to safely reopen in the fall, all students on campus must be tested for the coronavirus at least every two to three days, according to a new Yale University study.
Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 02:00 - GMT 23:00