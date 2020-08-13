CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE detects 277 new COVID-19 cases after conducting over 68,000 tests

A technician takes a nasal swab for a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Thursday 13 August 2020
The UAE detected 277 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 68,000 COVID-19 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 63,489, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.

No new deaths were recorded in the past day, according to the ministry. The death toll in the country is currently 358.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 57,372 after 179 people recovered from the virus.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 13:23 - GMT 10:23

