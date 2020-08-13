Coronavirus: UAE detects 277 new COVID-19 cases after conducting over 68,000 tests

The UAE detected 277 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 68,000 COVID-19 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 63,489, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.
SHOW MORE
تُعلن وزارة الصحة عن تسجيل 277 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجد، و179 حالة شفاء، ولم يتم تسجيل أي حالات وفاة اليوم.— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 13, 2020
The Ministry of Health announces the register of 277 new cases of #Coronavirus, 179 recoveries and no death cases were registered today. pic.twitter.com/efZOoeWjUd
Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 13:23 - GMT 10:23