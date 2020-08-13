Coronavirus worldwide death toll passes 750,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 750,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1210 GMT on Thursday.
A total of 750,003 deaths have been recorded, out of 20,667,684 cases across the globe.
Latin America and the Caribbean was the hardest hit region with 228,572 fatalities.
Almost half of the deaths reported worldwide were in the four worst hit countries: the United States (166,038), Brazil (104,201), Mexico (54,666) and India (47,033).
Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 15:50 - GMT 12:50