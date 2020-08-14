CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE records 330 new COVID-19 cases after conducting over 82,000 tests

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 14 August 2020
The UAE detected 330 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 63,819, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Friday.

One person died due to complications caused by the virus, which brings the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 359, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 57,473 after 101 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Last Update: Friday, 14 August 2020 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13

