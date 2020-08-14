Coronavirus: UAE records 330 new COVID-19 cases after conducting over 82,000 tests

The UAE detected 330 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 63,819, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Friday.
SHOW MORE
.— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) August 14, 2020
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات
.
.
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE#نلتزم_لننتصر #التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/NNAyEjqEsk
Last Update: Friday, 14 August 2020 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13