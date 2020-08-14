Over 4 million coronavirus tests conducted in Saudi Arabia so far, says ministry

Saudi Arabia has conducted over 4 million COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the Ministry of Health as saying on Thursday.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Kingdom was conducting about 1,000 tests a day. The ministry said that that number now exceeds 67,000.

Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to provide laboratory testing for the coronavirus, and has so far launched 50 specialized labs and units across the country, according to the health ministry.

The country has continued to intensify testing and field testing has been carried out by special teams from the health ministry around Saudi Arabia.

Designated Tetamman centers were launched to test individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms, such as shortness of breath or a fever, without having to schedule an appointment.

The Taakkad centers were also set up to test individuals who do not have any symptoms at all or have only mild symptoms but wish to be tested.

Drive-thru testing centers have also been launched across the Kingdom to ensure that more tests are conducted so that the coronavirus is better contained, the ministry said.

