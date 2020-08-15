Coronavirus: 455,000 people in Italy ticketed, fined for not obeying lockdown

Some 455,000 people in Italy received citations or fines for not obeying early lockdown rules, according to Italian Interior Ministry figures released Saturday.
The government imposed a nationwide lockdown in a bid to slow the coronavirus on March 11.
Citizens could go out for essential work or food shopping in a country that became the epicenter of the virus in Europe.
Authorities says they cited 1,117 people for violating quarantine through July 31. The numbers of cases and deaths have dramatically decreased since the peak in Italy.
Italy currently has 252,809 known cases. More than 35,000 people have died, sixth highest in the world.
Last Update: Saturday, 15 August 2020 KSA 20:51 - GMT 17:51