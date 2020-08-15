Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports drop in COVID-19 cases with 1,413 new infections

Saudi Arabia reported a drop in COVID-19 cases with 1,413 new infections detected in 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 297,315, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Khamis Mushait recorded the highest number of new cases with 76 infections, according to the ministry. Mecca recorded 65 new cases, Riyadh recorded 59, and Jeddah recorded 57.

The other infections were confirmed in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1413) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (31) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1528) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (264,487) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/tcTuTal79c — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) August 15, 2020

Thirty-one people died due to complications caused by the virus, which brings the coronavirus death toll in Saudi Arabia to 3,369.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 264,487 after 1,528 people recovered from the virus.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity in hospitals in Riyadh have seen a 43 percent rise in just 90 days, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Friday, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

This comes almost three months after the ministry had said that it would be adding approximately 3,500 beds to its Riyadh hospitals to meet the current demand, SPA reported.

