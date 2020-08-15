Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia sees 43 pct rise in ICU bed capacity in Riyadh in 90 days

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity in hospitals in Riyadh have seen a 43 percent rise in just 90 days, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Friday, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
This comes almost three months after the ministry had said that it would be adding approximately 3,500 beds to its Riyadh hospitals to meet the current demand, SPA reported.
The move is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to improve health services in the region to meet the health needs of citizens and residents, SPA cited the ministry as saying.
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry continues to apply the highest precautionary standards and preventative measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, SPA said.
The Kingdom has so far reported 295,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,338 virus-related deaths.
Last Update: Saturday, 15 August 2020 KSA 08:57 - GMT 05:57