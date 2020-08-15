Coronavirus: UAE conducts over 77,000 COVID-19 tests, reports two deaths, 283 cases

The United Arab Emirates reported 283 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 77,000 tests, which raises the total number of infections in the country to 64,102, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the country to 361.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE rose to 57,571 after 98 people recovered from the coronavirus.

The UAE on Wednesday launched a new project to train over one million healthcare professionals for free, according to local media.

The ‘Waterfalls’ remote learning initiative, launched by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will be carried out by 140 experts and 67 academic from training institutes from around the world.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 August 2020 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19