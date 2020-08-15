Coronavirus: UAE conducts over 77,000 COVID-19 tests, reports two deaths, 283 cases

The United Arab Emirates reported 283 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 77,000 tests, which raises the total number of infections in the country to 64,102, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) August 15, 2020
#نلتزم_لننتصر #التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد #كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae
Last Update: Saturday, 15 August 2020 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19