Coronavirus: UK records 1,012 new COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom recorded 1,012 new positive tests for COVID-19, the government said on Saturday, the fifth day in a row there have been more than 1,000 infections reported in daily figures.

Britain has now recorded 317,379 COVID-19 cases.

A further three people were reported to have died within 28 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The US remains the worst-hit country with 168,446 deaths from 5,314,021 cases. At least 1,796,326 people have been declared recovered.

A man wears a mask to protect against the coronavirus as he looks out of the window of a bus in London on May 4, 2020. (AP)

After the US, the most affected countries are Brazil with 106,523 deaths from 3,275,520 cases, Mexico with 55,908 deaths from 511,369 cases, India with 49,036 deaths from 2,526,192 cases, and Britain with 41,358 deaths from 316,367 cases.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 August 2020 KSA 22:03 - GMT 19:03