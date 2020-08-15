Saudi Arabia: Distance learning for first 7 weeks of new academic year amid COVID-19

Saudi Arabia will continue distance learning measures for students during the first seven weeks of the new academic year and will review a return to schools later on, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education.

Saudi Arabia suspended all schools, universities and educational institutions in the Kingdom since March 9 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and instituted distance learning via online tools as an alternative.

In April, the Kingdom’s Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh said distance learning could eventually be a strategic choice for Saudi Arabia and not just an alternative following the coronavirus crisis period, according to

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education has been managing “virtual schools” and distance learning during the suspension period.

Saudi Arabia reported a drop in COVID-19 cases with 1,413 new infections detected in 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 297,315, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

An image of a #Saudi Arabian boy studying via his laptop in a remote area has surfaced on Twitter, showing the Kingdom’s distance learning program in action during the #coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/MMZmDhmoft pic.twitter.com/SiBmV0moym — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 19, 2020

